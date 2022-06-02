Major

Inspired by the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, a National Security Guard Commando, who saved the lives of several hostages held at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel during the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai in 2008. He was martyred in action and was awarded the Ashoka Chakra in 2009. The film traces his journey from his early days, his relationship with his family & loved ones but above all his unmatched reverence and respect for his motherland and the call for duty that was more important than his own life.