MAHESHUM MARUTHIYUM

PG-13 |

MALAYALAM

A triangular love story between Mahesh, a Maruti 800, and Gauri. Set in 1983. Gauri, the heroine, was a student who owned the one and only car in the village. In 1983, Mahesh’s father, who was working in Delhi, came back to his hometown Cherunthonithuruthu with a brand new Maruti car which was one among the first cars which Maruti Udyog had displayed during its historic official launch. The story travels through their childhood, teens & adulthood along with the Car & struggles to keep the car with him.