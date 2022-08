Macherla Niyojakavargam

PG-15 |

TELUGU

Macherla Niyojakavargam is an action entertainer movie directed by M.S Raja Shekhar Reddy. The movie stars Nithiin and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. The Music composed by Mahathi Swara Sagar while cinematography done by Prasad Murella and it is edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara rao. The film is produced by Sudhakar Reddy & Nikitha Reddy under Sreshth Movies Banner.