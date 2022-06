Maayon

PG-13 |

TAMIL

An archaeological team is assigned to research an ancient temple is headed by a shrewd and tactful archaeologist. The team embarks on a quest of exploration unraveling the mystery and science woven into mythological folklore. Traps, twists and treachery meet them at every turn. Does the team prevail and reclaim the stolen legacy or does the hidden truth of Maayon remain a mystery?