Maa

PUNJABI

A woman has many relationships: from birth she is a daughter, after marriage a wife and finally a mother. Societal injustices due to her gender only strengthens her character and prepares her to take on the toughest job of her life: that of a MOTHER. She becomes a fearless protector of her child, always shielding him from harm and pain, teaching him the qualities of life, especially being a good human being and having the courage and commitment to face the society. After all, a woman who can defeat death is Maa.