LUCKY MAN

PG-15 |

KANNADA

Arjun and Anu were friends from their childhood. In regard to this both get married with their parents' permission. Since both were friends from young age, Arjun couldn't possess wife feelings on Anu which makes Anu Depressed and worrisome while Arjun meets his School senior Meera and move closely with her as Arjun had a crush on her in his earlier days which results in misunderstandings. Both Arjun and Anu go to court to get a divorce for the ongoing relationship. In between this development there enters the GOD in Arjun's life. GOD provides another chance to live on the Earth happily with Meera as on the same page Arjun thinks the same but comes to know that Meera is in Love with someone else. Arjun with the help of GOD understands Anu is the perfect soulmate for him and comes together married in the tale.