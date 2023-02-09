LITTLE ALLAN – THE HUMAN ANTENNA

PG |

ENGLISH

After moving to a new home with his father after his parents separate, the introverted Little Allan is talked into acting as a human antenna for his old UFO- obsessed neighbor who thinks a huge invasion fleet from outer space is on its way. Luckily, Little Allen and the neighbor’s suspicions are quickly put to rest when they discover that the only extra-terrestrial life on earth is an alien girl named Britney, who is simply conducting a covert science school project about the primitive human race. Things however spiral out of control and Britney’s life is put in danger when an evil villain finds out about her existence forcing Little Allan and his neighbor to do everything they can to save Britney.