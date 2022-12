LATHTHI

PG-15 |

TAMIL

Muruganantham (Vishal) is a police constable suspended for no fault of his. Unwittingly, he thrashes the son of a notorious don (Sunny PN). Muruganantham is forced to confront the villains at the expense of his young son being exposed to villainy. The rest of the movie is about his efforts to save his family and himself.