Last Night In Soho

15+ |

ENGLISH

A young fashion student, named Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) obsessed with all things '60s as well as harbouring a strange Sixth Sense, moves to London. Somehow she is able to form a strange connection across time with Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy) a dazzling young woman with dreams of becoming a star. As Eloise disappears deeper into this rabbit hole and her connection with Sandie grows, everything begins to fall apart, in the most surreal way possible.