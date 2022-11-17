LAMBORGHINI (THE MAN BEHIND THE LEGEND)

PG-15 |

ENGLISH

The life story of Ferruccio Lamborghini, the founder of Lamborghini. Set against the backdrop of post-war Italy, this story mirrors the complex transformation of his homeland. From Lamborghini's modest beginnings building tractors to the infamous rivalry he shared with Enzo Ferrari, his unparalleled genius made him a true icon in the automobile industry. However, his passions also ignited emotional turmoil in his personal life, which was full of both romance and tragedy, Lamborghini - The Legend is the true story of the man behind the machine.