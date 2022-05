Kokka

PUNJABI

Kokka", takes us on a journey of love which has no boundaries and is flawless. Akaal, a young and attractive man is ready for marriage and is looking for his ideal partner. He meets and inevitably falls in love with "Ajooni '', despite her being older than him.Will Ajooni and Akaal fight for each other for their love or will they give into age old societal pressure?