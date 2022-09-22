KING FISH

PG-15 |

MALAYALAM

Bhaskara Varma, a happy-go-lucky real estate broker is summoned by his long-lost Uncle Dhasaratha Varma who he hasn’t seen for the past 25 years to pass on his property since he is getting old. Prior to handing over the documents, Dasaratha Varma requests his nephew to stay with him for a few days. His stay brings on many incidents which lead to some revelations he was unprepared for. Later, Bhasi comes to know his uncle’s real motive for reconciling with him after more than two decades and this leads to the climax.