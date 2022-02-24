Kimi

15+ |

ENGLISH

Angela Childs (Kravitz) is a tech analyst who reviews data streams for the Amygdala Corporation, purveyor of the voice-activated companion server KIMI. Amidst a pandemic, even though restrictions have eased, Angela suffers from agoraphobia and follows a strict routine within the safety of her loft apartment in downtown Seattle. Between computer breaks, Angela flirts—among other things—with her neighbor across the street, and communicates with her mother, her dentist, and her therapist via video chat, proving she never needs to leave the comforts of home. But that changes when she hears something horrific in one of the streams she is analyzing.