KIM BU AILE

PG-13 |

TURKISH

What happens when a police commissioner gathers a fake family to catch a criminal gang and uses a fusty chicken restaurant as his secret operation location? And what if, this chicken restaurant accidentally becomes the hottest place in town? With its star-studded cast, high-budget production, and unique story “Kim Bu Aile?/Who’s This Family?” is here to boggle your minds!