Khuda Haafiz 2

18+ |

HINDI

Sameer (Vidyut Jammwal) and Nargis (Shivaleeka Oberoi) after overcoming all odds, find a ray of sunshine when little Nandini enters their lives and their family is complete; But their happiness is short-lived. In a bizarre twist of fate, Nandini goes missing. Finding their daughter is the only thing that matters to the new parents and Sameer will go to any length to protect his family. Join Sameer and Nargis in their “Agni Pariksha” as they face unthinkable adversities that push them to their limits.