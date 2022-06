KHAAO PIYO AISH KARO

PG-13 |

PUNJABI

Meet Jeeta and Mitha first cousins who live next door to each other but follow very different paths. Jeeta is an electrician and financially supports his family with some help from his grandfather, a pensioner who also lives with him. Mitha on the other hand is jobless and borrows money from anyone he can including his grandfather to fulfil his own needs.