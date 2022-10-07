Karnasubarner Guptodhon

PG-13 |

BENGALI

Karna Subarna'er Guptodhon, the third film of Guptodhon Franchise, brings back another thrilling adventure of Sona da, Abir & Jhinuk. Invited for a wonderful occasion, the trio's vacation soon turns into a dangerous quest for the greatest treasure of Bengal. As Sona Da will try to unlock every clue, his wit and mind will constantly get challenged, while his loved ones will be put on parole and his entire adventure will be under a web of threats until he unearths one of the greatest treasures that Bengal has ever known.