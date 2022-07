Kaduva

PG-15 |

MALAYALAM

The film is set in the late 90s revolving around the life of a young high range rubber planter Kuruvachan and his rivalry with a high ranking officer Joseph Chandy in the Kerala Police. The enmity starts when Joseph Chandy starts to destroy Kuruvachan to satisfy his ego, and ends up landing Kuruvachan in prison. The tale of revenge starts when Kuruvachan comes out of prison.