Kadamaiyai Sei

PG-15 |

TAMIL

Dharmaraja is a renowned builder and Raj is his brother. As both are not on good terms Raj plans to hinder Dharmaraja’s works by doing some mess-ups in the construction and the building is in a state of danger. Meanwhile, Ashok, who has studied engineering, works as a security guard in the same apartment. Ashok finds out about the issues and warns Dharmaraja but gets caught in an accident and goes into a coma. How things get resolved is the rest of the movie.