August 11 - August 17

Kadamaiyai Sei

PG-15 | 11 August 2022

TAMIL

Dharmaraja is a renowned builder and Raj is his brother. As both are not on good terms Raj plans to hinder Dharmaraja’s works by doing some mess-ups in the construction and the building is in a state of danger. Meanwhile, Ashok, who has studied engineering, works as a security guard in the same apartment. Ashok finds out about the issues and warns Dharmaraja but gets caught in an accident and goes into a coma. How things get resolved is the rest of the movie.

Click on the below Cinema to book your tickets
Novo Cinemas

CINEMA LOCATIONS

    NAME

    LOCATION

    CONTACT DETAILS

    Galleria

    Deira

    04-2737676

    Twin Cinema

    Al Quoz

    04-3469707

    Novo Cinemas

    Festival City

    04-2328328

    Novo Cinemas

    Ibn Batuta Mall

    04-3669898

    Novo Cinemas

    Dragon Mart 2

    04-2328523

    Novo Cinemas

    Al Ghurair City

    04-2289898

    VOX Cinemas

    Grand Hyatt

    600-599905

    VOX Cinemas

    Mercato Mall

    600-599905

    VOX Cinemas

    Mall Of The Emirates

    600-599905

    VOX Cinemas

    Deira City Centre

    600-599905

    VOX Cinemas

    Mirdiff City Centre

    600-599905

    VOX Cinemas

    Burjuman

    600-599905

    Reel Cinemas

    Dubai Mall/Marina Mall/The Beach

    04-4491903

    Reel Cinemas

    Jebel Ali Recreation Club

    04-4595100

    Cinema City

    Arabian Center - Mirdiff

    04-2845900

    National Cinema

    Baniyas Najda St.

    02-6711700

    Grand Safeer Cinema

    Musaffah.

    02-5521515

    Grand Al MariahÂ

    Al Najda St.

    02-6785000

    Novo Cinemas

    World Trade Centre

    02-6343003

    Novo Baniyas

    Bawabat Al Sharq Mall

    02-5864877

    Oscar Al Raha

    Al Raha

    02-5562008

    Oscar Al Wahda

    -

    02-4433244

    VOX Cinemas

    Marina Mall

    600-599905

    VOX Cinemas

    Nation Towers

    600-599905

    Cine Royal

    Khalidiyah Mall

    02-6819444

    Cine Royal

    Dalma Mall

    02-5502525

    Cine Royal

    Deerfields

    02-5633990

    Cine Royal

    Ruwais Mall

    02-8778080

    Star Cineplex

    City Centre

    06-5327555

    Al Hamra

    Near Lulu Centre

    06-5650953

    Novo Cinemas

    Mega Mall

    06-5751888

    Novo Cinemas

    Sahara Centre

    06-5316500

    Novo Cinemas

    Buhairah Centre

    06-5563300

    Oscar Cinema

    Al Shaab

    06-5211122

    Club Cinema

    Sports Club

    03-7222476

    Oscar Foah

    Al Foah Mall

    03-7843535

    Oscar Barari

    Barari Outlet Mall

    03-7221992

    Star Cineplex

    Al Ain Mall

    03-7511228

    Gulf Cinema

    -

    07-2223313

    Novo Manar

    Manar Mall

    07-2278888

    VOX Cinemas

    Hamra Mall

    600-599905

    Cinemax

    Al Naeem Mall

    07-2440222

    Star Al Nisr

    -

    09-2236262

    VOX Cinemas

    City Centre

    600-599905

    Star Dana

    -

    09-2243100

    VOX Cinemas

    City Center - Ajman

    600-599905

    Granada

    Umm Al Quwain

    06-7656804

