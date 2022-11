KAARI

PG-13 |

TAMIL

A champion race jockey, a multi-millionaire, and a simple village girl, these three characters and the rustic villagers of Kaariyoor are so apart and distant that they don’t know each other until one day their lives change when fate brings them on a direct collision course. The ensuing screenplay is a race of action, stunts, and events that roller coaster through high emotion, pain, love, betrayal, and sacrifice.