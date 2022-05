Jo & Jo

PG-13 |

MALAYALAM

Jo & Jo is a light-hearted comedy where Baby Palathara is a happy-go-lucky home doctor who lives with his wife Lillikutty, daughter Jomol & younger son Jomon. During Covid-19 lockdown, Jomol is confined to her home whilst Jomon, his bestie Manoj & gang are out enjoying themselves. This fuels up her frustration and creates even fiercer battles between siblings. In an interesting turn of events, a love letter finds its way to Palathara's home and all hell breaks loose.