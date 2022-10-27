JAYA JAYA JAYA JAYA HEY

PG-13 |

MALAYALAM

How does a woman earn her place in a world where oppression is normal, voices are not heard and the feelings of a woman take a back seat?? Narrated hilariously, "Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey" is the funny but surprising transition of Jayabharathi who was denied every simple joy in life while growing up. Not allowed to play with her friends, and is denied choice and opinion in her studies, life, or family. Under the pressure of her folks, Jaya gets married to Rajesh of Raj Bhavan, a male chauvinist who runs a poultry farm. A short-tempered selfish human. When Jaya tries to please him by doing things she thinks he might like, he reacts with a tight slap on her face. Jaya tries complaining about his inhumane behavior to her parents and brother, but her folks ask her to adjust as a woman is expected to, Jaya struggles. Well, brace yourself, because Jaya is about to shock the viewer with a mental strength that every woman wishes she had. The funny, yet determined transition to fight back, reclaim her life and be the hero of her own story is what makes this film worth every second