Jack N Jill

MALAYALAM

A young Robotics Scientist Kesh set up a lab to work on his project JACK N JILL, to fulfill his father’s dream. Through Jack and Jill, Kesh aims to transfer information and skills directly into the human brain over 3 phases of simulation. When he commenced his experiment with Parvathy, a post-traumatic amnesia patient, the story diverted in an entirely different direction and unraveled the mystery and thriller part of the movie.