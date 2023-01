INDEPENDENCE: DETECTIVE KNIGHT 3

PG-15 |

ENGLISH

Bruce Willis stars as Detective James Knight in this final, tense chapter of the trilogy. Knight’s last-minute assignment to the Independence Day shift turns into a race to stop an unbalanced ambulance EMT from imperiling the city’s festivities. The misguided vigilante, playing cop with a stolen gun and uniform, has a bank vault full of reasons to put on his own fireworks show...one that will strike dangerously close to Knight’s home.