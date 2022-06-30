Ice Demon

15+ |

ENGLISH

Ksyusha barely remembers her father: he went missing when she was a child. Incredibly, he is showing signs of life, despite being in a coma. The man is returned home in this condition. His wife has now remarried. The family is thrown into disarray by the return of the former master of the house – terrifying things are happening in the house, and Ksyusha’s mom starts acting weird… Ksyusha begins to suspect that something supernatural, icy, and lifeless has come home with her father. And now Ksyusha and her stepfather are about to find themselves protecting their family from a demon.