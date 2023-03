HIGUITA

PG-15 |

MALAYALAM

Das's(Dhyan Srinivasan) father was a civil police officer, who passed away while still in service. Impending financial disaster for the family forces Das to take up this responsibility and take up the position in Kerala Police force which in turn lands him in a much troublesome job of being the personal bodyguard of a high-end political leader. Higuita is a tale of contradicting individuals working close to each other and the inherent conflict of the situation.