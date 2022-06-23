Heaven

PG-15 |

MALAYALAM

The story revolves around the life of a stoic and taciturn Circle Inspector of the sub division, Peter Kurishinkal a single parent who follows the rule of law to the word. Peter has a clear track record of cases in his service. The monotonous world of Peter is turned upside down with a shocking turn of events in which he faces a terrible loss. It was to the news of a ruthless mass murder that the people of Kaliyar woke up to the following day. Mathew, a male nurse and his family were found murdered at their home. Peter is shattered when he finds his son Sebin’s body among the corpses. The prelude to the tragic loss in Peter’s life takes place at Mathew’s home “ HEAVEN “ . The police force takes up the case with great haste to deliver justice to their fellow officer.