HAZAK AL YOUM
PG-13 | 13 October 2022
The events of the film take place in one night, where the hero of the movie (Karim Gasim) enters the atmosphere of risk in order to save himself and his friends.
NAME
LOCATION
CONTACT DETAILS
Galleria
Deira
04-2737676
Twin Cinema
Al Quoz
04-3469707
Novo Cinemas
Festival City
04-2328328
Novo Cinemas
Ibn Batuta Mall
04-3669898
Novo Cinemas
Dragon Mart 2
04-2328523
Novo Cinemas
Al Ghurair City
04-2289898
VOX Cinemas
Grand Hyatt
600-599905
VOX Cinemas
Mercato Mall
600-599905
VOX Cinemas
Mall Of The Emirates
600-599905
VOX Cinemas
Deira City Centre
600-599905
VOX Cinemas
Mirdiff City Centre
600-599905
VOX Cinemas
Burjuman
600-599905
Reel Cinemas
Dubai Mall/Marina Mall/The Beach
04-4491903
Reel Cinemas
Jebel Ali Recreation Club
04-4595100
Cinema City
Arabian Center - Mirdiff
04-2845900
National Cinema
Baniyas Najda St.
02-6711700
Grand Safeer Cinema
Musaffah.
02-5521515
Grand Al MariahÂ
Al Najda St.
02-6785000
Novo Cinemas
World Trade Centre
02-6343003
Novo Baniyas
Bawabat Al Sharq Mall
02-5864877
Oscar Al Raha
Al Raha
02-5562008
Oscar Al Wahda
-
02-4433244
VOX Cinemas
Marina Mall
600-599905
VOX Cinemas
Nation Towers
600-599905
Cine Royal
Khalidiyah Mall
02-6819444
Cine Royal
Dalma Mall
02-5502525
Cine Royal
Deerfields
02-5633990
Cine Royal
Ruwais Mall
02-8778080
Star Cineplex
City Centre
06-5327555
Al Hamra
Near Lulu Centre
06-5650953
Novo Cinemas
Mega Mall
06-5751888
Novo Cinemas
Sahara Centre
06-5316500
Novo Cinemas
Buhairah Centre
06-5563300
Oscar Cinema
Al Shaab
06-5211122
Club Cinema
Sports Club
03-7222476
Oscar Foah
Al Foah Mall
03-7843535
Oscar Barari
Barari Outlet Mall
03-7221992
Star Cineplex
Al Ain Mall
03-7511228
Gulf Cinema
-
07-2223313
Novo Manar
Manar Mall
07-2278888
VOX Cinemas
Hamra Mall
600-599905
Cinemax
Al Naeem Mall
07-2440222
Star Al Nisr
-
09-2236262
VOX Cinemas
City Centre
600-599905
Star Dana
-
09-2243100
VOX Cinemas
City Center - Ajman
600-599905
Granada
Umm Al Quwain
06-7656804