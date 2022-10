GOODBYE

PG-13 |

HINDI

Goodbye is a story of a daughter, Tara’s mother’s untimely demise. The family comes together under one roof for a period of thirteen days. Tara’s father copes with the coming together of the entire family, loneliness and learning new things about his family. During the course, the family’s dynamics, politics, and insecurities come out, and then they realise that the importance of people and things are only evident in retrospect.