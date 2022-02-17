Gold

When men stumble across the biggest gold nugget ever found, the dream of immense wealth and greed takes hold. The discovery soon becomes problematic when they realize a large part of the nugget is buried underground. They hatch a plan to protect and excavate the gold. One of them will remain and must endure the harsh desert elements while battling suspicion he has been abandoned to his own fate. The other left to secure the necessary equipment. Their plans are broken up by strangers who may change the course of their plans.