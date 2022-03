Ghodwa

TBC |

ARABIC

After a bitter divorce, Habib and his 15 year-old son Ahmed, are brought together by Habib’s worsening state of health. Habib’s political past during the disctatorship in Tunisia is dangerously affecting his present. The roles are reversed, Ahmed has to protect his father and try to keep him safe. Habib and Ahmed find themselves in a chaotic position that neither is prepared for.