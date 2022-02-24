Gangubai Kathiawadi

15+ |

HINDI

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a film based on the book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai” written by S. Hussain Zaidi and Jane Borges. The film celebrates the rise of a simple girl who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favor. The narrative walks through the life of young Ganga, who ran away from her small town of Kathiawad to pursue her dreams of becoming a movie star. As fate would have it, her lover betrayed her and sold her off to a brothel.