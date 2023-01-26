GANDHI GODSE - EK YUDH

15+ |

HINDI

The film, Gandhi Godse: Ek Yuddh begins on 3rd January, 1948. Thousands of bruised, shattered and ruined Hindu and Sikh refugees uprooted from Pakistan land up in the capital city, Delhi. The newly formed government of India is unable to provide food and shelter to the refugees. The pro Hindutva people including Nathuram Godse believe that Gandhi is responsible for the partition and massacre of thousands of Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan. Godse hates Gandhi because he thinks that the latter is biased towards Muslims at the cost of Hindus. He plans and shoots Gandhi on 30th January, 1948. Gandhi is miraculously saved by the doctors in the hospital to the joy of millions across the world. After he recovers, he goes to meet Godse in Jail. Godse tells him his reasons for shooting at him. Gandhi hears him out patiently and tells him that he has no grudges against him and has pardoned him. He also writes to the court that he has forgiven Godse.