GANDHADA GUDI

PG |

KANNADA

GG: Gandhadagudi, Dr Puneeth Rajkumar’s final adieu, is a true-to-life, feature film. Mesmerized by the beauty of nature, a superstar sheds his stardom and explores the wonders of the land. While on this journey to explore his land, he ends up discovering new stories and unraveling some secrets.