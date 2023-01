ETNEEN LEL EJAR

PG-13 |

ARABIC

A couple of losers desperate for making an income failing in holding on a decent job, one night while they both were high, they post a video on the social media stating that they are posting themselves for rent to do any job in return of money. Accordingly they find themselves in various unusual jobs and series of funny situations until the last job that changes their view of themselves and life and a surprise that awaits them.