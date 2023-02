ENKILUM CHANDRIKE

PG-13 |

MALAYALAM

Enkilum Chandrike is the story of Pavithran, Abhilash, and Kiran who take desperate measures to prevent a wedding from happening. The story takes you through their ideas and plans to stop the marriage and the problems they get into when these plans collide and intervene. It is a humorously told tale of the 3 friends who are in desperate pursuit to make these things happen.