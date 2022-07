ELA VEEZHA POONCHIRA

PG-15 |

MALAYALAM

The story is set in ilaveezhapoonchira, a scenic hilltop in Kottayam district around 3200ft above sea level. The story revolves around a wireless police station at this hilltop where Sudhi & Madhu are on duty. The turn of events happen when they receive calls about various parts of a female body scattered in different locations of ilaveezhapoonchira & the incidents when they uncover the truth behind it.