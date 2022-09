E Mannu

PG-13 |

KANNADA

Story of Niranjan Nittoora Rejected software engineer, trying his hands at farming.The fiIm depicts the complexities of the urban materialistic lifestyle that sows.the seeds of mar ital discord in Nittoor’s life forcing him to return to his father’s property. He decides to do farming in a modern way.How he finds the going tough due to his half- baked knowledge of farming aided by his misconceptions about the village life forms the crux of the story.