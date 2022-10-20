DUI NUMBERI

PG-13 |

NEPALI

Two friends Himal and Chhiring are amateur hunters. They do not have big dreams in their lives. But Himal has to fulfill his girlfriend Balika's dream, and for that he crosses the line of ethics. Meanwhile a stranger girl Ugyen's entry to the village changes the atmosphere of Chhiring's mindscape. During that phase, Himal and Chhiring get the opportunity to explore their distinct personal ideologies. Their friendship gets in trouble. The confrontation deepens and it worsens their relationship. They keep struggling to reestablish their harmony and peaceful surroundings.