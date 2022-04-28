Detective Conan: The Bride of Shibuya ( Japanese)

PG |

JAPANESE

A wedding is being held at Shibuya Hikarie, where Miwako Sato is dressed in a wedding dress. While Conan and the other invited guests are watching, an assailant suddenly bursts in, and Wataru Takagi, who was trying to protect Sato, is injured. At the same time, the perpetrator of the bombings escapes from prison. Rei Furuya/Toru Amuro, a member of the public safety police, is hunting down the man who killed his classmate, but a mysterious person in disguise suddenly appears and puts a collar bomb on him.