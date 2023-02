Dada

PG-13 |

TAMIL

Manikandan(19) and Sindhu(18), a couple in love, accidentally become teenage parents. Unpleasant situations make them fall apart. Manikandan, left alone with his son, struggles as a single teenage father. Fate owns him, bringing Sindhu back into his life, as his superior, at the office. Manikandan struggles to overcome the new challenge, as his colleagues don't know about their past. The story travels toward what happens to the couple.