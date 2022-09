CODE NAME BANSHEE

PG-15 |

ENGLISH

Caleb (Antonio Banderas), a former government assassin in hiding, resurfaces when his protégé, the equally deadly killer known as Banshee (Jaime King), discovers a bounty has been placed on Caleb's head. Now they must put the past behind them and join together one last time to fight off the secret CIA backed killers who threaten to destroy them.