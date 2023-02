CHRISTOPHER

PG-13 |

MALAYALAM

‘Christopher’ is the story of a maverick, vigilante cop who is forced to transgress the limits of law. The movie travels with the protagonist in a narrative structure that is highly layered as it weaves across past and present while unravelling the motives and moral bruises that shape the actions of the protagonist. He has a traumatic, tragic past which adds fuel to his fury throughout the course of the story.