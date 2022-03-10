Champions

PG |

ARABIC

Arrogant and easily riled, Khaled is the temperamental assistant coach of a top Saudi Arabian football team. After a particularly frustrating match, Khalid’s temper lands him in disciplinary court. He is deprived of his prestigious job, receives a big blow to his ego, and is forced to carry out an unexpected community service: coaching a non-professional team of players with intellectual disabilities. It is only as his new team counters his bad attitude with good humour, kindness and an infectious innocence that Khaled realises how much he has to learn from them.