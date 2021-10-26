Chal Mera Putt 3

PG-13 |

PUNJABI

Chal mera putt 3, is a sequel to super hit "Chal mera putt" series. It deals with the same unique essence of friendship and love. With the addition of a few new characters, this part also will be a laugh riot. Jinder, who falls for Savy, wants to marry her, we will witness their struggle for marriage, in the absence of their parents and loved one's. Boota and Tabrej who were already deported, will they be able to come back to fulfill their dreams? This roller coaster ride will answer all these questions.