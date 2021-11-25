Bunty Aur Babli 2

PG-15 |

HINDI

It’s a battle royale in Bunty Aur Babli 2 as the OG con-couple Bunty Babli, played by Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji battle it out with the new con-couple, Siddhant Chaturvedi and gorgeous big-screen debutant Sharvari, for supremacy! The rib-tickling comedy is an out-and-out family entertainer that will pit the con-stars, from different generations, against each other as they show their mastery over disguises to outwit each other and pull off outlandish cons!