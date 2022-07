Bullet Proof

The Thief (James C. Clayton), pulls off the robbery of a lifetime when he robs the drug lord, Temple (Vinnie Jones), but The Thief discovers a stowaway in his getaway car - Temple's pregnant wife, Mia (Lina Lecompte). With Temple and his top assassin in hot pursuit, the Thief is torn between making a quick getaway or taking a risky detour to help Mia escape her husband's abusive grasp.