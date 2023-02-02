BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas

PG |

ENGLISH

Join RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook in this special cinematic cut, re-edited and remixed for the big screen. Watch new close-up angles and a whole new view of the entire concert, BTS Yet To Come in Busan. Featuring hit songs from across the group's career, including “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “IDOL,” plus the first concert performance of “Run BTS” from the group’s latest album Proof.See you in cinemas around the world in this celebratory moment. Let’s have fun! Screening Dates: February 1st , 3rd & 4th