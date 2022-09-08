BRAHMASTRA PART ONE: SHIVA

PG-13 |

HINDI

BRAHMASTRA: PART ONE, is the story of SHIVA – a young man and our protagonist, who is on the brink of an epic love, with a girl named…Isha. But their world is turned upside down, because Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmastra…and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire. In Brahmastra, we experience Shiva’s adventures as he journeys into the world of Astras and in turn, discovers his destiny as the DIVINE HERO of the universe.