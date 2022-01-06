Book of Love

Henry Copper—young, English and about as relaxed as a stiff collar—is a novelist. He’s written one book—The Sensible Heart—which was described by reviewers as “like watching dryness dry.” The Sensible Heart wasn’t a best-seller and Henry is resigned to its obscure fate. So when his agent Jen calls Henry in to tell him that his novel is suddenly a huge hit, Henry is shocked. He’s even more shocked when Jen tells him it’s a huge hit in, of all places, Mexico. Jen goes on to tell Henry that he needs to fly out there and plug the novel, in person and on social media. Henry barely has a phone let alone a Twitter account.